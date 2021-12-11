BTS member Jungkook’s GQ Korea cover becomes the most sold online

BTS member stunned fans with their flawless visuals and stunning looks on the cover of magazine GQ Korea however it was Jungkook’s individual edition that made fans fall head over heels.

Announcing their collaboration, the outlet shared the good news with ARMY – the K-pop group’s official fandom, that pre-selling of the septet’s special group and individual cover photo edition will be available for purchase online from December 10 an in offline stores on December 21.

Among the eight hotly-unveiled editions, the Euphoria hit-maker's stole the spotlight as it became the first to sell out on Southeast Asia's largest e-commerce platform, Shopee Philippines.

Moreover, with the charismatic gaze of the 24-year-old singer on its front, the magazine grabbed the most-pre-orders at a distribution company, Ktown4u and Gmarket.

The much-loved front page portrays the My Time song-maker flaunting his side profile as he donned a black turtle neck top, complimenting his mint gray hairs.



