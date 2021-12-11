Doja Cat cancels Jingle Ball appearances after team tests COVID-19 positive

Popular US rapper Doja Cat has opted out of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball events in New York City and Boston this weekend, after members from her team tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the Need To Know singer informed her fans that she has had to cancel appearances at the annual iHeartRadio events amid COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hours before Jingle Ball’s NYC event, the rapper, 26, took to her social media handles and shared the statement, “We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine.”

“For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jungle Ball,” she continued.

The singer concluded on saying, “I’m extremely disappointed. Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there.”