 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Doja Cat cancels Jingle Ball appearances after team tests COVID-19 positive

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Doja Cat cancels Jingle Ball appearances after team tests COVID-19 positive
Doja Cat cancels Jingle Ball appearances after team tests COVID-19 positive

Popular US rapper Doja Cat has opted out of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball events in New York City and Boston this weekend, after members from her team tested positive for COVID-19.

On Friday, the Need To Know singer informed her fans that she has had to cancel appearances at the annual iHeartRadio events amid COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hours before Jingle Ball’s NYC event, the rapper, 26, took to her social media handles and shared the statement, “We recently learned that a few members on my production team have tested positive for Covid 19 and are now on quarantine.”

“For the health and wellbeing of the rest of our crew, we are following all the appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions, which means I won’t be able to perform at iHeartRadio’s New York Z100 and Boston KISS FM Jungle Ball,” she continued.

The singer concluded on saying, “I’m extremely disappointed. Jingle Ball has a great line up for you all, wish I could be there.”

More From Entertainment:

Sienna Miller phone-hacking case: 'Prince Harry enters the chat'

Sienna Miller phone-hacking case: 'Prince Harry enters the chat'
Willie Garson only confided in Sarah Jessica Parker about cancer battle

Willie Garson only confided in Sarah Jessica Parker about cancer battle
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sizzle in all-black ensembles, see pics
Emma Roberts shares a sneak peek into her motherhood: 'The best', see pic

Emma Roberts shares a sneak peek into her motherhood: 'The best', see pic
BTS member Jungkook’s GQ Korea cover becomes the most sold online

BTS member Jungkook’s GQ Korea cover becomes the most sold online
Meghan Markle’s father strongly reacts to her claims

Meghan Markle’s father strongly reacts to her claims
Steven Spielberg launches Latina stars in ‘West Side Story’

Steven Spielberg launches Latina stars in ‘West Side Story’
Brad Pitt would ‘love to date again’ but hates the dating process

Brad Pitt would ‘love to date again’ but hates the dating process
Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson spark new speculation. Here’s why

Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson spark new speculation. Here’s why
Royal family to head to Sandringham for Christmas as per tradition

Royal family to head to Sandringham for Christmas as per tradition
Jason Momoa shares important announcement for ‘Aquaman’ fans

Jason Momoa shares important announcement for ‘Aquaman’ fans

Hailey Bieber seeks motherhood advice, ready to have kids

Hailey Bieber seeks motherhood advice, ready to have kids

Latest

view all