Willie Garson only confided in Sarah Jessica Parker about cancer battle

Garson and Parker's friendship went beyond reel-life with Garson opening up to Parker about his ordeal

Sex and the City’s Willie Garson proved that his friendship with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker went beyond reel-life by choosing her to be his only confidante during his battle with pancreatic cancer that ultimate took his life in September, 2021.

Garson played Carrie Bradshaw’s lovable best friend Stanford Blatch in SATC and according to co-star Cynthia Nixon, his death was “completely unlooked for, unknown” to the rest of the cast of the show’s reboot And Just Like That.

Speaking during press interviews for the reboot, Nixon shared, “Sarah was the only one that knew he was sick when we were filming until things became undeniable and then we were told.”

“Thankfully we were able to shoot with him not just before he was sick but after so it could be something we could discuss and listen to him about. I know that was very important for us and I think it was something that was important to him, too—not to be hiding that from us anymore.”

Garson has been seen in the first two episodes of the reboot; however, it is not known how the show will handle his death further down the episodes.