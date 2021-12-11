 
entertainment
Sienna Miller phone-hacking case: 'Prince Harry enters the chat'

Actress Sienna Miller on Thursday said her life had nearly been ruined by British newspaper The Sun, as she settled a phone-hacking claim with the tabloid´s publisher.

The 39-year-old star brought legal action against News Group Newspapers (NGN) over alleged voicemail interception and misuse of private information in September 2019.

The publisher, part of Rupert Murdoch´s News Corp empire, denied illegal information gathering and agreed to settle for "substantial damages" without admitting liability.

Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller outside court said she had wanted to take the Sun to trial - but could not afford the risk of millions in costs. 

“They very nearly ruined my life.” 

She also named Rebekah Brooks, a British media executive and former journalist and newspaper editor. She has been chief executive officer of News UK since 2015. 

Miller said she hopes someone with more money than her can take the newspaper to trial

Commenting on her remarks "Finding Freedom" author wrote Omid Scobie wrote, "Prince Harry enters the chat." He was apparently referring to the recent privacy victory of  Harry's wife Meghan Markle against a UK's tabloid.

Last week, Meghan Markle called for a reform of tabloid culture after winning a second court victory against Britain´s Associated Newspapers for breach of privacy.

She said the industry "conditions people to be cruel and profits from the lies and pain that they create".

According to Omid Scobie, "Sienna Miller's payout may be one of the largest by The Sun to a phone hacking victim and, per her court statement, "tantamount" to an admission of illegal activity. As well as privacy invasion, her lawyers believe the paper paid for medical records to confirm her '05 pregnancy."

