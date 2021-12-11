 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Billie Eilish, who is set to appear as host and musical guest on this week's episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), brought smile to her fans' face with her sweet gesture after rehearsals.

The Grammy award winner delighted fans with her sweet gesture as she greeted them with a wave after rehearsals for SNL in NYC.

The 19-year-old musician looked amazing in a navy blue coat and cozy black sweats as she braved the chilly New York City temperatures on Friday.

The singer, who was photographed leaving the studios, appeared to be a style queen as her newly dyed brunette hair poked out from under the hood of her shirt and she kept her face concealed behind a mask. She elevated her look with some with black-and-white sneakers.

Billie Eilish is set to appear as host and musical guest on this week's episode of NBC's long-running sketch show.

