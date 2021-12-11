Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would stun the royal fans with their Christmas card, which is expected to be out within a week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already shared their official Christmas card to mark the festive period following their tradition, which shows Kate and William with their three children in Jordan earlier this year.

Their adorable family photo has prompted an excited reaction from royal fans on Twitter, with many pointing out six-year-old Charlotte's resemblance to great-grandmother.

Now, all eyes are on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card which, according to excited fans, would feature new face of their family.

Meghan and Harry are likely to share the first picture of their sweet baby girl as the festive snap of royal family often shows a glimpse at the personalities of the royal children and gives an insight into their lives.



The image for the Cambridges’ card has also included all the members of the family. Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge typically don’t bring eight-year-old Prince George, six-year-old Princess Charlotte and three-year-old Louis along for royal engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may take a leaf out of Prince William and Kate’s book by sharing an adorable family snap.

