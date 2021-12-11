 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markles Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would stun the royal fans with their Christmas card, which is expected to be out within a week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have already shared their official Christmas card to mark the festive period following their tradition, which  shows Kate and William with their three children in Jordan earlier this year.

Their adorable family photo has prompted an excited reaction from royal fans on Twitter, with many pointing out six-year-old Charlotte's resemblance to great-grandmother.

Now, all eyes are on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card which, according to excited fans, would feature new face of their family.

Meghan and Harry are likely to share the first picture of their sweet baby girl as the festive snap of royal family often shows a glimpse at the personalities of the royal children and gives an insight into their lives.

The image for the Cambridges’ card has also included all the members of the family. Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge typically don’t bring eight-year-old Prince George, six-year-old Princess Charlotte and three-year-old Louis along for royal engagements.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markles Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may take a leaf out of Prince William and Kate’s book by sharing an adorable family snap.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance

Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A
Madonna causes stir by photoshopping herself into daughter's swimwear shoot

Madonna causes stir by photoshopping herself into daughter's swimwear shoot
BTS outshines others as its message becomes the biggest Tweet of 2021

BTS outshines others as its message becomes the biggest Tweet of 2021
‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ teaser debuts Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore’ teaser debuts Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald

Kate Middleton receives backlash for inviting 'four-legged guests' to Christmas carol service

Kate Middleton receives backlash for inviting 'four-legged guests' to Christmas carol service
Tom Holland’s fortune soars high ahead of ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’

Tom Holland’s fortune soars high ahead of ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’
Kim Kardashian punishes Kanye West for his 'stupidities'

Kim Kardashian punishes Kanye West for his 'stupidities'
Sienna Miller phone-hacking case: 'Prince Harry enters the chat'

Sienna Miller phone-hacking case: 'Prince Harry enters the chat'

Latest

view all