 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen

By
HAHiba Anjum

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen
Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen

Nick Cannon shows off the new tattoo he’s gotten in honor of his 5-month-old son Zen who lost his life to brain cancer.

The star announced his tattoo on the Nick Cannon Show and one of its clips was also shared on Instagram to mark the poignant moment.

The announcement was made in Friday’s episode where Nick was quoted saying, "It was a lot of pain, but it was so well worth it.”

"I enjoyed every moment of the experience to forever have my son right here on my rib, right here on my side as my angel."

During the course of his talk show broadcast, Cannon also admitted that it took him several hours this Thursday to get the tattoo done.

It depicts a picture of Zen with wings on both sides and a halo above his head and a sash with his name on it.

He held up a picture of the tattoo to show it off to fans and also shed some light on his personality during it all.

He explained, "He was the most loving. We called him Z Chilling. He was always smiling. Always having the most beautiful spirit."


More From Entertainment:

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?
Who is Jana Duggar?

Who is Jana Duggar?
Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’
Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon

Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon
Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Maria Sharapova calls Ben Affleck's former wife Jennifer Garner an epitome of class

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Christmas card to feature daughter Lilibet?
Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Olivia Rodrigo has an advice for fans who failed to get concert tickets

Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance

Billie Eilish delights fans ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez enjoy date night at Lakers game in L.A
Madonna causes stir by photoshopping herself into daughter's swimwear shoot

Madonna causes stir by photoshopping herself into daughter's swimwear shoot
BTS outshines others as its message becomes the biggest Tweet of 2021

BTS outshines others as its message becomes the biggest Tweet of 2021

Latest

view all