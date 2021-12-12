 
Sunday Dec 12 2021
Kangana Ranaut receives special Ghee Laddoos from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Kangana Ranaut is sending her love with a congratulatory note to the newly-wed couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who tied the knot on December 9.

Vicky and Katrina sent special 'Ghee Laddoos' to Kangana and the actor thanked the couple in a post on Instagram.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of a special gift featuring packed sweets, flowers along with a note with her name written on it.

The 34-year-old actor in return posted a picture of the parcel and wrote, “Delicious desi ghee laddoos from newlywed Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal... thank you aur bahut bahut badhai (hearty congratulations.)”

Ahead of their wedding, Kangana had also penned a note appreciating leading ladies of the film industry for ‘breaking stereotypes by marrying men who are younger than them.'

