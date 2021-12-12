Anne Hathaway is proud of Jeremy Strong amid his ‘acting method’ debate

Anne Hathaway stands beside her Serenity co-star Jeremy Strong which she proved with her recent heartfelt note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Ocean's Eight actor dropped a black-and-white photograph of the Succession star as he flaunts his Emmy Award.

Sending her support to the actor, who is being criticised for his ‘extreme method acting’, Hathaway wrote, "As the week ends, I would like to send some love to Jeremy Strong who I'm lucky enough to have worked with twice and who I am proud to consider a friend."

"I deeply value his qualities of thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, sweetness, depth, kindness, generosity, as well as his powerful intelligence and extraordinary sensitivity," she added.

The Witches actors also called Strong a very ‘inventive’ actor who takes his work as seriously as his life.

She added, “He is an incredibly talented and inventive artist who is fully engaged and committed on set, as well as a passionate, open person in life," she said. "I find all of these things inspiring. (oh, and he's fun.)"



