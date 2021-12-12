BTS win big at Asia’s biggest music awards in Hong Kong

BTS were the big winners at the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Saturday, picking up a total nine awards

Smash hit septet BTS were the big winners at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in Hong Kong on Saturday, picking up a total nine awards including Worldwide Icon of the Year, reported Variety.

Known as MAMA, the ceremony marked the region’s largest music awards event and was available to watch as a global live stream telecast on YouTube.

The K-pop superstars picked up four of the major awards of the night, including album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year and worldwide icon of the year.

The Butter hitmakers accepted the awards with a heartfelt speech, saying, “For all of those who had difficult times this year, to share strength and comfort, we tried new things in making music and we worked really hard.”

“Butter and Permission to Dance gained enormous love this year, we will share this honour with everyone who worked hard to make great music and performances with us.”