Sunday Dec 12 2021
Travis Scott loses out on seltzer business after Astroworld tragedy

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Brewing company Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced that it will be discontinuing Scotts seltzer brand
Brewing company Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced that it will be discontinuing Scott's seltzer brand

Travis Scott is still reeling from the aftereffects of the Astroworld tragedy, losing his Coachella gig and his spiked seltzer business in the same week.

The Sicko Mode rapper’s Cacti hard seltzer business will be shutting down after brewing company Anheuser-Busch on Friday announced that it will be discontinuing the brand, reported AdAge.

A spokesperson for the company issued a statement that said, “After careful evaluation, we have decided to stop all production and brand development of CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer. We believe brand fans will understand and respect this decision.”

Social media pages for the brand on Instagram and Twitter have already been taken down.

The spokesperson declined to comment whether the decision was made in light of last month’s tragedy at Scott’s Astroworld concert that left 10 dead and hundreds injured.

Scott’s representatives have also not officially addressed the news yet. 

