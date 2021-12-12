 
Inside Prince Harry's 'heartbreaking' message for fallen British comrade's family: Report

Prince Harry once had to apologise to the family of a British soldier whose name was not included in the Armed Forces Memorial.

The Duke of Sussex expressed his inability to help the family fight the case of their son since he was stripped of his military titles in 2020.   

The Duke of Sussex expressed his grief in a heartbreaking letter to the family, where he apologised for not being able to do more. The duke himself had served with Nathan Hunt in Afghanistan 2008.

In an official note bearing his ­letterhead, Harry said he wishes he could help... “had I been in the same role I once was”.

The family told Sunday People that said Harry expressed his honour to serve alongside Nathan.

Harry adds: “I deeply empathise with what your family is going through and so wish I could assist formally, had I been in the same role I once was.”

Harry was stripped of his titles after he decided to step down as senior royal alongside wife Meghan Markle.

