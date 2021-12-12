 
Sunday Dec 12 2021
'All eyes on Prince William, Kate Middleton when Queen will step down'

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Amid the Queen’s frail health, reports of other senior members of the royal family stepping up in her place have become more frequent.

As per royal historian Ed Owens, Prince William and Kate Middleton are expected to become the point of focus when the Queen will eventually step down and hand them the reigns.

He added that due to the Cambridges’ popularity, the nation’s attention with be shifted from the Queen to them.

"The monarchy is safe so long as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge maintain their image as the ideal happy family," he said. 

"They’re extremely popular and the concerns that were briefly aired about the state of their marriage a couple of years ago seem to have blown over.

"Once Queen Elizabeth II is gone, all eyes will be on them."

