Jennifer Lopez's mysterious kitten leaves fans guessing

Sunday Dec 12 2021
Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, who is expected to be spending the festive season with her boyfriend Ben Affleck, has brought an adorable kitten Hendrix to her home.

The 52-year-old singer and actress took to Twitter to let the world know about the latest addition. The star shared the short clip and captioned it: "Introducing … #Hendrix!!!! [cat emoji] [Christmas tree emoji]".

The video, which had Brenda Lee 's Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree playing in the background, shows Hendrix making eye contact with the camera.

Jennifer's cate managed to stay very still, with a number of fans questioning is he was real or some sort of ornament.

One tweeted: "Ok.. is this real or fake because it didn’t blink at all." While another wrote: "Wait a minute, why doesn't Hendrix ever move during this video? Are you sure he is real? Or are you fooling us?"

Hendrix was quickly embraced by the majority of Lopez's fans, with one even joking that the kitten wanting to ruin the Christmas decorations.

Jennifer Lopez , who shares her 13-year-old twins, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Muñiz, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, would be spending the festive season with her boyfriend Ben Affleck.

