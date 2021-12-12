 
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton complete 'bridge' in monarchy

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

File Footage 


Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly target and connect with younger people something which the Queen herself cannot do.

According to royal expert Dickie Arbiter, the Duchess of Cambridge’s most recent Christmas carol service was proof of how the Cambridges are looking to bridge the gap.

He told FEMAIL: “It’s the third generation taking the lead – we’re living in a time, the Cambridge’s are the bridge within the monarchy.”

“The carol service was Kate's idea - but it's one way for other members of the royal family, who have all been involved in one way or another on the Covid front, to come together and say thankyou.

“Whether through their own charities, individuals, Zoom calls with nurses or health workers etc, this was a way of the family coming together to say thanks.

“It was very much the Duchess of Cambridge’s initiative, who works very closely together with the Duke.

“It was almost a joint project with the Duchess taking the lead.

“The royal family were at the forefront of thanking people who have done exceptional work in the community.

“We’re living in a society where a lot relies on volunteers – and during Covid- one thing the royal family can do is bring people together to say thankyou.”

