 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton take page from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's book

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

File Footage 


While Prince William and Kate Middleton have a cold relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Cambridges may be learning a thing or two from the Sussexes.

Reputation management expert Eric Schiffer spoke to Express about Prince William’s move to give People an interview over the Earthshot Prize, something which he believes is a Sussex move. 

"William and Kate are highly aware of the strategic masterplan that Meghan and Harry appear to be following and they know it's working in America and around the world.

"And that has to be a warning shot to them about their own authority and soft power at this point in their own story.

"So you are going to see more work done by William and Kate to touch and connect with the issues that matter to young people, not only in America but also in the UK and around the world.

"And that means the environment, it means more focus on equality - about which you'll likely see William talk about in the future - and a focus on understanding and tuning into the sensitivities of this generation."

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper

David Beckham wins wife Victoria's smile as he wears 'Spiceworld' Christmas jumper
Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Millions react as Megan Thee Stallion announces she has graduated

Camilla Cabello addresses how ‘Cinderella’ helped ward off mental health blues

Camilla Cabello addresses how ‘Cinderella’ helped ward off mental health blues
Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'

Madonna blasts 50 Cent over his remarks, brands his apology 'fake and invalid'
'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut

'West Side Story' falls flat at box office with disappointing $10 million debut
Sarah Paulson addresses criticism over Linda Tripp ‘fat suit’

Sarah Paulson addresses criticism over Linda Tripp ‘fat suit’
Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out

Olivia Rodrigo celebrates seeing Sour tour tickets sale out
Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears

Queen witnessing 'fall of House of Windsor' as Platinum Jubilee celebrations nears
James Bond producer highlights possible non-binary casting: report

James Bond producer highlights possible non-binary casting: report
Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report

Halyna Hutchins was 18 inches away from Alec Baldwin’s gun: report
Prince William, Kate Middleton complete 'bridge' in monarchy

Prince William, Kate Middleton complete 'bridge' in monarchy
Travis Scott removed from Coachella 2022 lineup after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott removed from Coachella 2022 lineup after Astroworld tragedy

Latest

view all