Monday Dec 13 2021
Queen Elizabeth handed warning for the ‘fall of the House of Windsor’

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Queen Elizabeth slapped with a warning regarding the ‘inevitable’ downfall of the Windsor House.

Royal author and biographer Margaret Holder issued this warning according to Express UK.

"At 95, without Prince Philip at her side and beset by problems, this Christmas is potentially the last semi-harmonious one she might have.”

"The Platinum Jubilee celebrations next June cannot disguise the fact that this is a family torn by unsurvivable rifts and scandals.”

The Royal Family is still reeling from Harry and Meghan's unsubstantiated accusations on Oprah Winfrey's show. After baby steps towards reconciliation at Philip's funeral, nothing lasting has emerged."


