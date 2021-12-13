Katrina Kaif shares more adorable photos from her wedding

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who tied the knot to Vicky Kaushal last week, shared more adorable photos from her wedding ceremony.



The Tiger 3 actor posted the stunning photos with a heartfelt note for her sisters.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Katrina said, “Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!”.

Katrina’s sisters Isabelle Kaif, Sonia Turcotte and others can be seen alongside the diva in the adorable photos.



Katrina looks stunning in traditional red lehenga.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina got married on December 9 in Rajasthan and announced their wedding on social media.