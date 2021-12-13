 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber’s cryptic note leaves fans excited: Here’s why

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Hailey Bieber’s cryptic note leaves fans excited: Here’s why
Hailey Bieber’s cryptic note leaves fans excited: Here’s why

US supermodel Hailey Bieber has set the rumour mills spinning that she was quitting the social media as she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

Hailey, who celebrated her 25th birthday last month, took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note about quitting the social media.

She left her millions of fans excited with the cryptic message as they started speculating she is quitting the social media as she was pregnant.

Hailey said in her Insta stories, “It’s ok to disappear until you feel like you again.”

Hailey Bieber’s cryptic note leaves fans excited: Here’s why

The supermodel’s cryptic message comes a day after she sought motherhood advice from her fellow model Rosie Huntington.

Hailey and Justin Bieber legally married on 13 September 2018, but they celebrated with friends and family on 30 September 2019.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how

Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how
Princess Anne steps up to help ailing Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne steps up to help ailing Queen Elizabeth II
When Prince William desired US move before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

When Prince William desired US move before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Eva Longoria reveals why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning

Eva Longoria reveals why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning

‘The Batman’ International trailer: new footage unveils Paul Dano’s look as Riddler

‘The Batman’ International trailer: new footage unveils Paul Dano’s look as Riddler
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 2021

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 2021
Queen Elizabeth expected to celebrate Christmas this year at Sandringham

Queen Elizabeth expected to celebrate Christmas this year at Sandringham

Tom Holland complains about his ‘Spider-Man’ costume: 'not warm at all'

Tom Holland complains about his ‘Spider-Man’ costume: 'not warm at all'
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19

Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19
Jennifer Garner opens up on wearing less makeup: 'I want to look normal'

Jennifer Garner opens up on wearing less makeup: 'I want to look normal'
Publicist 'not associated' with Kanye West at time of election incident: spokesperson

Publicist 'not associated' with Kanye West at time of election incident: spokesperson
Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson’s cheating with ‘little love’

Khloe Kardashian responds to Tristan Thompson’s cheating with ‘little love’

Latest

view all