Priyanka Chopra congratulates newly-crowned Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu

Global icon Priyanka Chopra congratulated Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu for winning the most prestigious beauty title, Miss Universe 2021 on Monday.

Celebrating the model’s historic win, the White Tiger actress, who won the Miss World title in 2000, took to her Instagram Story and posted a video of the historic moment Harnaaz was crowned the Miss Universe title.

Congratulating the 21-year-old beauty queen for winning the global beauty pageant for India, PeeCee shared the video with caption, "And the new Miss Universe is...Miss India. Congratulations Harnaaz Sandu...bringing the crown home after 21 years."

In the video, ceremony host Steve Harvey is seen announcing Harnaaz as the winner of the beauty pageant. She can be seen getting emotional after hearing her name.

Harnaaz beat 79 other contestants - including runner-up Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira and second runner-up Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane - from various countries, to claim the prestigious title.





Earlier, Sushmita Sen and Lara Dutta won the title in 1994 and 2000, respectively. Harnaaz has got back the title to the country after 21 years. Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza from Mexico presented her with the prestigious crown at the event held at Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.