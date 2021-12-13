 
Monday Dec 13 2021
Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu becomes Miss Universe 2021

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Miss India Harnnaz Sandhu won the title of Miss Universe at the 70th annual pageant that was held in Israel over this weekend. 

The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico crowned the 21-year-old on Sunday night, leaving her in tears of joy.

Sandhu outshined Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane and Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira who were also among the final three contestants.

Meanwhile, the pageant was also boycotted by many contestants to condemn Israel’s misconduct of the Palestinians.

Among these participants, Miss South Africa, who was the second runner-up in the competition, was also not supported by her own government.

The contestants went through a number of categories in the pageant, including display of national costumes, swimwear and demonstration of public speaking skills.

While the stunning gold, silver and bronze gowns, adorned by the final 10 contestants left viewers awe-struck. 

