 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry branded 'trailblazer' after Prince William's 'daring' move

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

File Footage


Prince William and Kate Middleton seem to have taken a page out of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s book as they have been more "daring".

According to expert Rebecca English, the Duke of Cambridge recently sat down for an audio contribution for Time to Walk podcast which shows how William has been influenced by Harry.

Jessica King, the host of Palace Confidential asked: “We all know about Harry’s broadcasting on these sorts of topics. Do you think William is quite influenced by everything that his brother does?

Rebecca replied: "Good question. Something slightly difficult to quantify because how much is it of William just getting a bit older and getting a bit more daring and a bit more comfortable in the public eye and kind of getting out of his comfort zone?

"But I think you do have to give Harry credit where credit's due. He was quite a trailblazer in this field, doing something a little bit different, more personal that was kind of outside of the traditional royal role.

"William and Kate, actually their social media manager they have now was Harry and Meghan's social media manager, and I think you can definitely see that in some of the social media posts they do."

More From Entertainment:

Coldplay’s Chris Martin shares motivation behind BTS collab

Coldplay’s Chris Martin shares motivation behind BTS collab
North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission

North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission
Kim Kardashian passes law exam, credits her 'biggest cheerleader' for success

Kim Kardashian passes law exam, credits her 'biggest cheerleader' for success
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast
Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify

Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify
Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London
John Legend’s Christmas plans are all about ‘great pies and desserts’

John Legend’s Christmas plans are all about ‘great pies and desserts’
Prince William extends 'olive branch' to Prince Harry

Prince William extends 'olive branch' to Prince Harry

Jesy Nelson faces backlash for her ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ outfit

Jesy Nelson faces backlash for her ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ outfit
Royal Family shares adorable childhood photo of Queen with her mother: A real Christmas treat for fans

Royal Family shares adorable childhood photo of Queen with her mother: A real Christmas treat for fans
Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how

Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how

Latest

view all