 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look
Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look

Bollywood star Salman Khan praised Sushmita Sen’s look from her latest show, Aarya 2 and the actress responded to it.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor took to Instagram to give his compliments to Sushmita and shared a photo of the series' hoarding in Mumbai.

Sharing the post, the 55-year-old wrote, “Arre wah Sush how nice u looking ya. Totally killing it. So happy for u . @sushmitasen47”. (sic)

The Main Hoona Na actor took no time to send back a sweet reply to Khan.

She wrote, “Thank you sooooooo much Jaan Meri!! Generous & loving as always!!! #cherished.” (sic)


Salman Khan heaps praises on Sushmita Sen’s ‘Aarya 2’ look


For those unversed, the actors have worked together in a number of movies like Biwi No.1 and Main Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

Recently, Sushmita’s Disney+Hotstar series premiered on December 10.

More From Showbiz:

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video

Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram invite criticism from fans with PDA-filled video
Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch

Anushka Sharma’s reaction to man saving a monkey breaks internet, watch
‘To love, honour and cherish’: Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

‘To love, honour and cherish’: Katrina Kaif shares gorgeous pics from her wedding

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’

Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar’s ‘Atrangi Re’
Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid

Kareena Kapoor gives health update, ‘feeling okay’ amid Covid

Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'

Alizeh Shah reacts to fashion week mishap: 'Life is full of ups and downs'
Katrina Kaif only spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin

Katrina Kaif only spoke Punjabi all through the wedding, reveals Vicky’s cousin
Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch

Atif Aslam walks out of Islamabad concert after crowd harasses female attendee: Watch
Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men

Deepika Padukone dishes how Ranveer Singh 'restored' her faith in good men
Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’

Karan Johar celebrates 20 years of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’
Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G

Watch: Siddharth Malhotra re-enacts iconic Shah Rukh Khan scene from K3G
Senior actor Anil Chaudhry passes away

Senior actor Anil Chaudhry passes away

Latest

view all