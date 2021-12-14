 
Prince William spills private Christmas moments with Queen in Sandringham church

Prince William is touching upon some of the amusing moments during their the family's visit to the church every Christmas morning. 

While all royals walk from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church every year, many few know what happens inside the premises as the family's Christmas riturals a strictly away from media glare. 

However, speaking on the Apple Fitness + podcast Time to Walk, William revealed that he has alot of fun moments and giggles inside the church.

He said: "What's very good about it is that we sit opposite each other as a family, and growing up, having my cousins sat opposite me has always been quite difficult to keep a straight face at times.

"I have had the giggles many, many times in the service. Luckily, no one's filming it. So you can get away with it, and on Christmas Day, it's fun to have a giggle and enjoy yourself," added the Duke of Cambridge.

He recalled: "I have strong memories of walking down here, and my grandfather, he used to walk so fast that there'd be huge gaps and spaces between all of us walking down, and there'd be us at the back with little legs trying to keep up.

"You know, I think, over time, you start to feel quite attached to those moments and those memories before, " concluded William.

