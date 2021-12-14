Ben Affleck says Robin Williams had a ‘massive impression’ on him

Affleck in a recent interview reflected on the impact the late Robin Williams had on him and his career

Hollywood A-Lister Ben Affleck in a recent interview reflected on the impact the late Robin Williams had on him, saying that he wishes he knew him his whole life.

Talking about his new film The Tender Bar during an interview with Jake’s Takes, Affleck opened up about how William served as a mentor to him.

“I loved Robin. He was the first person that I really met or knew who was, like, 'famous’,” he said.

Affleck noted how big of a deal it was to him and pal Matt Damon that Williams, who was ‘probably the biggest star at the time’ starred in their 1997 film Good Will Hunting that ultimately won all three of them Oscars.

“I mean, he did so much for us by believing in us and doing that movie, and also by how warm and lovely and kind he was and collaborative."

Explaining Williams’ impact on him, Affleck said, “I wish I had known him my whole life."

"Growing up, I didn't have that opportunity, but when I did meet him, I was a pretty young guy; I was 24. It made a massive impression on me and I thought, 'Okay, that's how you do this. I'm going to spend my life trying to live up to this example.'"