Former Nickelodeon stars Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove to reunite

Peck and Cosgrove, co-stars on 2000s 'Drake & Josh', will be seen together once again on the 'iCarly' reboot

2000s Nickelodeon stars Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove, who once starred together in Drake & Josh, will be seen together once again on the iCarly reboot.

According to People magazine, Peck has signed on to make a guest appearance on a season 2 episode of the iCarly reboot as Carly’s (Cosgrove) manager, Paul.

Talking to the outlet about the upcoming reunion, Peck said, “Miranda is a good friend of mine, and when they announced the new iCarly, we chatted about finding something fun for me to play.”

"Being on the iCarly set after all these years feels very full circle and I love getting to work with Miranda, Nathan [Kress] and Jerry [Trainor] again. I'm excited to be able to be a part of what they're creating,” he added.

Peck and Cosgrove earlier played step-siblings on Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2004. Cosgrove then scored iCarly on the network from 2007 to 2012.

The show was then renewed in 2021 by Paramount+ and now focuses on Carly re-launching her viral web show for a new audience.