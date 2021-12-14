Queen's Christmas broadcast will shut down rumours about Royal Family, believe fans

The Royal Family has been in news for last couple of years due to the reported rift between the senior members and other scandals.

The royal commentators, experts and close aides keep on sharing their opinions, knowledge and memories about the monarchy. The daily headlines about the Queen's family highlight crisis.

And the Queen's relative absence from public engagements is also adding to the worries of people and casting dark clouds on her official activities in future.

But, there are some die-hard royal fans who, despite all the speculations and rumours, still cling to the hope that all the rumours, allegations and ugly spats will be silenced by the Queen’s Christmas broadcast.

Some of the fans believe that next year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark 95-year-old's 70th anniversary on the throne will bring all the royals back together.

According to royal historians, when a decision is made, optics-wise in the royal family, it almost always means something—whether that's an outfit choice or what photos to display on one's desk.



Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie's photos were removed from the set for Queen's Christmas broadcast in 2019.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly. "I think this is a turning point. There are all sorts of subtle messages that are conveyed in this kind of soap opera that goes on."



There are also concerns and quires whether the Queen can single-handedly halt the damage and will succeed to bring all the members of the family on the same page.