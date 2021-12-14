 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen's Christmas broadcast will shut down rumours about Royal Family, believe fans

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Queens Christmas broadcast will shut down rumours about Royal Family, believe fans

The Royal Family has been in news for last couple of years due to the reported rift between the senior members and other scandals.

The royal commentators, experts and close aides keep on sharing their opinions, knowledge and memories about the monarchy. The daily headlines about the Queen's family highlight crisis.

And the Queen's relative absence from public engagements is also adding to the worries of people and casting dark clouds on her official activities in future.  

But, there are some die-hard royal fans who, despite all the speculations and rumours, still cling to the hope that all the rumours, allegations and ugly spats will be silenced by the Queen’s Christmas broadcast.

Some of the fans believe that next year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark 95-year-old's 70th anniversary on the throne will bring all the royals back together.

According to royal historians, when a decision is made, optics-wise in the royal family, it almost always means something—whether that's an outfit choice or what photos to display on one's desk.

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie's photos were removed from the set for Queen's Christmas broadcast in 2019.

Royal biographer Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly. "I think this is a turning point. There are all sorts of subtle messages that are conveyed in this kind of soap opera that goes on." 

There are also concerns and quires whether the Queen can single-handedly halt the damage and will succeed to bring all the members of the family on the same page.

More From Entertainment:

BTS member V smashes 2 world records with Instagram followers

BTS member V smashes 2 world records with Instagram followers
Taylor Swift shares a sneak peek into her 32nd birthday bash with 'HAIM'

Taylor Swift shares a sneak peek into her 32nd birthday bash with 'HAIM'
2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ lead in film nominations

2022 Critics Choice Awards: ‘Belfast’ and ‘West Side Story’ lead in film nominations
Kim Kardashian tries to skip on ‘matching hair’ with daughter North

Kim Kardashian tries to skip on ‘matching hair’ with daughter North
Buckingham Palace says Lewis Hamilton will receive Honour of Knighthood

Buckingham Palace says Lewis Hamilton will receive Honour of Knighthood

Prince Andrew’s lawyer asks judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s case

Prince Andrew’s lawyer asks judge to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s case
Kanye West is part of Kim Kardashian’s holiday décor despite divorce

Kanye West is part of Kim Kardashian’s holiday décor despite divorce

Big Time Rush reunite after eight years, release new single

Big Time Rush reunite after eight years, release new single

Former Nickelodeon stars Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove to reunite

Former Nickelodeon stars Josh Peck, Miranda Cosgrove to reunite

Ben Affleck says Robin Williams had a ‘massive impression’ on him

Ben Affleck says Robin Williams had a ‘massive impression’ on him
‘Parasite’ actress Park So Dam battling thyroid cancer

‘Parasite’ actress Park So Dam battling thyroid cancer
'Home Alone’ actor accused of ‘punching, strangling’ partner

'Home Alone’ actor accused of ‘punching, strangling’ partner

Latest

view all