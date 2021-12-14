Rowan 'Mr Bean' Atkinson's expansive collection of cars truly a thing of beauty

Rowan Atkinson, who is best known for his fantastic portrayals of Mr Bean and Johnny English, has an amazing £10m car collection.



Mr Bean's collection of classic, super and hyper cars is truly a thing of beauty even if the total collection could have cost him over £10 million.



The actor enjoyed the ride of almost all expensive and famous cars like Aston Martin V8 Vantage (1977), Aston Martin V8 Zagato (1986) and McLaren F1 (1997).



The legendary actor, who is fond of expensive cars, has never purchased a Porsche saying he could never live with one.



Mr Bean's first “proper car” was an Aston Martin Vantage, which he bought in 1948. The car appeared in Johnny English Strikes Again and Rowan.