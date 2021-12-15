 
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
Billie Eilish reveals bitter truth of her life

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Billie Eilish reveals bitter truth of her life

Billie Eilish has shared a big truth of her life aiming to create an awareness among the new generation and stop them from destroying their lives. 

The 20-year-old singer said that she watched so much movies of indecent and obscene stuff that “destroyed” her brain and has impacted her love life as an adult.

On Monday, Eilish spoke about this on an appearance of the SiriusXM show The Howard Stern Show, detailing her experience of watching the movies that have affected her life.

The Grammy award winner, who said she started watching the movies around 11-years old, evidently despises it now and said that “it is a disgrace.”

"I was an advocate and I thought I was one of the guys, and we’ll talk about it and think it was really cool for not having a problem with it. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much such material,” Billi Eilish said.

