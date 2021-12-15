 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Kanye West won't give up on Kim Kardashian 'without a fight': 'He is a family man'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Kanye West wont give up on Kim Kardashian without a fight: He is a family man

Kanye West is not giving up on Kim Kardashian.

The rapper is a "family man at heart [whose] love and commitment" to his ex and kids "will never change," say source close to Yeezy owner.

"He's not giving up without a fight. Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go," the source says. "No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other. Her recent filing or any filing for that matter doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back," the source adds.

Kanye's statement comes after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper in February. The couple shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3 ½, and Psalm, 2½ together.

Despite Kanye's insistence, Kim is adamant on a divorce since she feels their marriage "has irremediably broken down."

