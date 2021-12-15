PML-N workers attack PPP candidate's residence, saying he was 'buying votes'

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021
KHANEWAL: Workers from the PML-N attacked the house and camp office of a PPP candidate in the PP-206 constituency in Khanewal on the grounds that the latter was allegedly buying votes from underprivileged women for Rs2,000, reported Geo News on Wednesday.
A case has been registered against PML-N leaders for attacking the PPP camp office and breaking into the residence of PPP candidate Mir Wasiq Serjis Haider.
PML-N leader Ata Tarar and other workers arrived at the residence of PPP candidate Mir Wasiq in constituency PP-206 Khanewal yesterday, where a large number of women had gathered in and around the vicinity of the house. The PML-N leader reportedly accused the PPP candidate of buying votes by inviting underprivileged women to their houses and giving each of them Rs2,000.
Meanwhile, the PML-N and PPP workers were about to start a brawl when the police intervened and halted both parties' workers.
PPP candidate Mir Wasiq Serjis Haider told the police that a corner meeting was taking place at his residence when PML-N leaders and workers attacked him.
According to Haider, the PML-N leaders were "bewildered" by the massive crowd.
Later, at the request of the PPP candidate, a case was registered against more than 50 workers of the PML-N, including Ata Tarar.
Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry accused PML-N of contesting elections with the lure of money. In reaction to a viral video of voters being allegedly bribed ahead of Lahore's NA-133 by-election, Minister for Information had asked whether "buying votes for Rs2,000" is how respect is accorded to the vote.
His remarks, during a rally in Pind Dadan Khan, Jhelum, were in reference to the PML-N mantra "vote ko izzat do", meaning "respect the vote".
The war for votes between PML-N and PPP in Lahore's NA-133 had gone beyond the constituency to social media, where a viral video appeared to show voters being bribed by party members.