Ben Affleck shares reservations about rekindling romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck in a recent interview opened up about his rekindled romance with former fiancé Jennifer Lopez and why he was hesitant to dive in at first.

Affleck got candid about his love life in a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, addressing his failed marriage to Jennifer Garner and the effect his kids have on his decisions.

At one point in the show, Stern asked Affleck if there was any hesitation on his part before getting back with JLo because of him being a father now.

To this, the the Tender Bar actor replied, “It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it."

“That being said, I know that my life affects them,” he added.

Affleck shares daughters Violet and Seraphina, and son Samuel with ex-wife Garner.