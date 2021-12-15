 
pakistan
Unfortunate to use students for politicking: Shahbaz Gill

  • PM's aide says the woman who refused to take a degree from him was a relative of Khawaja Asif.
  • “Everyone has their own right and will, we cannot say anything to anyone forcefully,” the university vice-chancellor says.
  • Shahbaz Gill was invited as chief guest at the 16th convocation of Lahore College for Women University.

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said that "using students for politicking is unfortunate."

His comments came after a PhD graduate of Lahore College for Women University refused to accept a degree from Gill, who was invited as the chief guest at the 16th convocation ceremony.

Later on, during a press conference, media officials asked the PM's aide regarding the matter. In reply, he said that “if there is democracy in the country and everyone has rights.”

Shahbaz also took to his Twitter handle and wrote: “The woman who refused to take a degree from me was a relative of [PML-N senior leader] Khawaja Asif.”

Meanwhile, Lahore College for Women’s University Vice-Chancellor Bushra Mirza while speaking to Geo News said that she believes Gill deserves to be the chief guest for the convocation.

“Everyone has their own right and will, we cannot say anything to anyone forcefully,” she added.

‘This is what karma is all about’

Commenting on the controversy, PML-N Punjab spokesperson Uzma Bukhari said: “I was not surprised at all; this is what karma is all about,” she said, adding that they [PTI] is reaping what they sowed.

The PML-N leader added that "the day is not far when they will have to face similar embarrassing incidents."

