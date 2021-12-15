Shahbaz Gill criticises Captain Safdar's outfit at son's wedding

Shahbaz Gill praises Junaid Safdar and Maryam Nawaz's outfits worn at Junaid's wedding.

Says Capt Safdar should have worn a better outfit; says he "looked like a waiter."

Criticised the Sharif family for singing Indian songs at the wedding.

As the wedding ceremony of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar took place in Islamabad on December 14 and pictures and videos of the events went viral, people jumped at the opportunity to praise as well as criticise the appearances of the Sharif family members.

Among those who criticised the Sharif family's choice of clothing included Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill who — on Wednesday — commented on Captain Safdar Awan’s outfit that he wore on his son's barat.

During a press conference in Lahore, Dr Shahbaz said: “Our nephew Junaid Safdar looked good and our sister Maryam Nawaz's outfit didn't fail to impress either".

He, however, criticised Captain Safdar’s get-up and said he "should have worn something nice." And although there is nothing wrong with looking like one, Shahbaz said that Safdar "looked like a waiter."

Speaking further about the grand wedding festivities of the Sharif family, Gill said that while he is "not against singing," and "doesn't care if someone sings on the beat of a tabla" or to the "tune of a harmonium."

"Everyone sang Indian songs at Junaid’s wedding event; They could’ve sung Pakistani songs as well," the SAPM criticised.

With the wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar in full swing, people can’t resist discussing the looks of Maryam Nawaz and her family. The valima is set to take place on 17th December in Lahore.

