Wednesday Dec 15 2021
Junaid Safdar wedding: Take a look at these new glamorous photos of Sharif family

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Junaid Safdar holding hands of his wife Ayesha Saif at his wedding ceremony. — Instagram/@irfanahson
After the nikkah event of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son, Junaid Safdar took place in London, the wedding festivities have been taking place over the week. 

The wedding shots circulated all over social media like a storm and people have been going gaga over Maryam Nawaz’s dresses and Junaid Safdar’s singing.

The main wedding event was attended by a few PML-N party members, along with some famous personalities. 

Here are some of the glimpses of the events that took place in Lahore and Islamabad.

Junaid Safdar with his sisters Mahnoor Safdar and Mehr-un-Nisa Munir, all glammed up for their brother’s barat.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz with sitting with her grandson.

PML-N member Marriyum Aurangzeb attended the event with her husband and kids.

The newly-wed Ayesha Saif with her sister-in-law.

Famous designer HSY with PML-N member Hina Pervaiz Butt.

The pictures were uploaded by Pakistani photographer, Irfan Ahson, on his official Instagram account. He was chosen as the official photographer for the grand event.

The Valima is set to take place on December 17 in Lahore.

