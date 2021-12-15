Prince Harry ‘breaking’ Prince William’s mould with new PR precedent

Prince Harry has reportedly forced Prince William out of his comfort zone with his precedent-setting PR shift.

The topic arose once The Palace Confidential host, Jessica King asked royal expert Rebecca English, “We all know about Harry’s broadcasting on these sorts of topics. Do you think William is quite influenced by everything that his brother does?”

Ms English replied by admitting, “Good question. Something slightly difficult to quantify because how much is it of William just getting a bit older and getting a bit more daring and a bit more comfortable in the public eye and kind of getting out of his comfort zone?”

“But I think you do have to give Harry credit where credit's due. He was quite a trailblazer in this field, doing something a little bit different, more personal that was kind of outside of the traditional royal role.”

"William and Kate, actually their social media manager they have now was Harry and Meghan's social media manager, and I think you can definitely see that in some of the social media posts they do."

Before concluding she also added, "So I think you have to credit Harry with being some of the inspiration but this is also about William feeling comfortable to slightly break out of the mould a bit as well.”