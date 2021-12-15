 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘breaking’ Prince William’s mould with new PR precedent

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 15, 2021

Prince Harry ‘breaking’ Prince William’s mould with new PR precedent
Prince Harry ‘breaking’ Prince William’s mould with new PR precedent

Prince Harry has reportedly forced Prince William out of his comfort zone with his precedent-setting PR shift.

The topic arose once The Palace Confidential host, Jessica King asked royal expert Rebecca English, “We all know about Harry’s broadcasting on these sorts of topics. Do you think William is quite influenced by everything that his brother does?”

Ms English replied by admitting, “Good question. Something slightly difficult to quantify because how much is it of William just getting a bit older and getting a bit more daring and a bit more comfortable in the public eye and kind of getting out of his comfort zone?”

“But I think you do have to give Harry credit where credit's due. He was quite a trailblazer in this field, doing something a little bit different, more personal that was kind of outside of the traditional royal role.”

"William and Kate, actually their social media manager they have now was Harry and Meghan's social media manager, and I think you can definitely see that in some of the social media posts they do."

Before concluding she also added, "So I think you have to credit Harry with being some of the inspiration but this is also about William feeling comfortable to slightly break out of the mould a bit as well.”

More From Entertainment:

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman talk about 'The Lost Daughter'

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman talk about 'The Lost Daughter'
Prince William desired US move ‘long before’ Prince Harry: report

Prince William desired US move ‘long before’ Prince Harry: report
Queen Elizabeth makes rare public appearance as she hosts Oman's Sultan and his wife

Queen Elizabeth makes rare public appearance as she hosts Oman's Sultan and his wife

Fans react to Ben Affleck’s comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Fans react to Ben Affleck’s comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner
Queen named among 'world’s most admired' people; Prince Harry and Meghan missed out

Queen named among 'world’s most admired' people; Prince Harry and Meghan missed out
Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion after telling her to dance, US court hears

Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion after telling her to dance, US court hears
Seven times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood

Seven times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood
‘Fast & Furious 10’ release date pushed back to May 2023

‘Fast & Furious 10’ release date pushed back to May 2023
Katie Price to spend Christmas in prison?

Katie Price to spend Christmas in prison?
19th Century hardware shop thanks Prince Charles for his support

19th Century hardware shop thanks Prince Charles for his support
Prince William and Kate Middleton are Royal Family's true power players

Prince William and Kate Middleton are Royal Family's true power players
UNESCO officially lists Thai dance nora as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’

UNESCO officially lists Thai dance nora as ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage’

Latest

view all