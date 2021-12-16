Prince Harry ‘shouted’ at Prince William for questioning Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reportedly shouted at Prince William for trying to question his love and relationship with Meghan Markle.



Royal author Christopher Anderson brought this claim forward in his book Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan.

According to the author, a palace source spilled details into an argument between the brothers and according to their findings, “Prince Harry was so incensed when his older brother, Prince William, questioned his fast-moving romance with Meghan Markle that he blurted out, ‘Who the hell do you think you are?’”

“The alleged outburst in September 2017 happened when Harry indicated that he was about to propose to his American girlfriend,” the story continued, “prompting William to ask, ‘Why rush things?’”

There was another person who worried about Prince Harry’s relationship. According to Page Six, “One of the sceptics was his uncle, Earl Spencer—the brother of the late Princess Diana. Prince William drafted him in to underscore his opinion that the lovebirds should slow down."

However, Prince Harry became “furious that his brother was actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs.”