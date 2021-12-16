 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘shouted’ at Prince William for questioning Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Prince Harry ‘shouted’ at Prince William for questioning Meghan Markle
Prince Harry ‘shouted’ at Prince William for questioning Meghan Markle

Prince Harry reportedly shouted at Prince William for trying to question his love and relationship with Meghan Markle.

Royal author Christopher Anderson brought this claim forward in his book Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan.

According to the author, a palace source spilled details into an argument between the brothers and according to their findings, “Prince Harry was so incensed when his older brother, Prince William, questioned his fast-moving romance with Meghan Markle that he blurted out, ‘Who the hell do you think you are?’”

“The alleged outburst in September 2017 happened when Harry indicated that he was about to propose to his American girlfriend,” the story continued, “prompting William to ask, ‘Why rush things?’”

There was another person who worried about Prince Harry’s relationship. According to Page Six, “One of the sceptics was his uncle, Earl Spencer—the brother of the late Princess Diana. Prince William drafted him in to underscore his opinion that the lovebirds should slow down."

However, Prince Harry became “furious that his brother was actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs.”

More From Entertainment:

Royal insider breaks silence over the Queen’s true personality

Royal insider breaks silence over the Queen’s true personality
Prince Harry branded ‘foolish’ for not ‘thinking things through: report

Prince Harry branded ‘foolish’ for not ‘thinking things through: report
Nick Cannon weighs in on heartbreaking last days of Zen’s last days

Nick Cannon weighs in on heartbreaking last days of Zen’s last days
Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ with Ben Affleck for bashing ex Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Lopez is ‘livid’ with Ben Affleck for bashing ex Jennifer Garner
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to miss out as Queen hosts lunch with Firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to miss out as Queen hosts lunch with Firm
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘split’ in bid to maximize brand: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to ‘split’ in bid to maximize brand: report
Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman talk about 'The Lost Daughter'

Dakota Johnson, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Olivia Colman talk about 'The Lost Daughter'
Prince William desired US move ‘long before’ Prince Harry: report

Prince William desired US move ‘long before’ Prince Harry: report
Queen Elizabeth makes rare public appearance as she hosts Oman's Sultan and his wife

Queen Elizabeth makes rare public appearance as she hosts Oman's Sultan and his wife

Prince Harry ‘breaking’ Prince William’s mould with new PR precedent

Prince Harry ‘breaking’ Prince William’s mould with new PR precedent
Fans react to Ben Affleck’s comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner

Fans react to Ben Affleck’s comments about his marriage to Jennifer Garner
Queen named among 'world’s most admired' people; Prince Harry and Meghan missed out

Queen named among 'world’s most admired' people; Prince Harry and Meghan missed out

Latest

view all