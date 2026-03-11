Katie Price flashes big smile as she video calls Lee Andrews during Rome trip

Lee and Katie, 47, initially tied the knot in January

Katie Price and her new husband Lee Andrews' marriage has become the talk of the town since they tied the knot in Dubai in January.

Since then, the former glamour model has visited her husband Lee, 41, in Dubai several times, despite his promise to join her in the UK not yet being fulfilled.

Now, the smiling star was seen beaming with smile as she video called her Dubai-based husband while travelling to Rome on Wednesday.

Lee and Katie, 47, initially tied the knot in January just weeks after meeting, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.

Katie looked radiant as she arrived in Rome, showing off her tattoos in a tight, cropped t-shirt and low-slung yellow sweat pants.

She appeared fully engrossed in catching up with Lee, who appeared on her phone dressed in a a baseball cap and black t-shirt while chatting in the Dubai sunshine.

However, her marriage to the Dubai-based businessman reportedly left her family in shock, with some said to be upset about her decision.

While the family is reportedly stunned by the marriage, Lee has continued to make headlines due to claims by his exes.

He has faced a string off accusations about the true nature of his finances, with a slew of his claims about his wealth, business acumen and celebrity-links said to be false.

Lee has denied all previous claims made by his exes. Moreover, Katie has vowed to support her new husband and has also denied the allegations against him.