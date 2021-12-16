 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Schools winter vacations: Shafqat Mehmood likely to decide date today

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Shafqat Mehmood speaks during a press conference. Photo: PID
Shafqat Mehmood speaks during a press conference. Photo: PID

  • Shafqat Mehmood to take decision after inconclusive NCOC meeting. 
  • Education minister to consult NCOC chief Asad Umar, Dr Faisal Sultan. 
  •  Shafqat Mehmood had earlier tweeted that winter holidays should be given from Dec 25 to Jan 4. 

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood is expected to finalise the date for winter vacations for educational institutions today (Thursday). 

Related items

Shafqat Mehmood is likely to take the important decision today after an earlier meeting by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCCO) remained inconclusive. 

According to a report in Dawn.com, a decision regarding the winter break is expected to be made by the federal education minister after consultations with NCOC chief Asad Umar and Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister's special assistant on health.

"Earlier the ministry and secretaries had agreed upon Dec 25 as the date to begin winter vacations, but the NCOC did not agree to it," a senior officer in the education ministry told the publication.

Shafqat Mahmood, after the meeting on Tuesday, had tweeted that the agreed proposal was that winter holidays should be from Dec 25 to Jan 4 and further notifications will be made by the concerned governments.

However, the report said that the NCOC meeting recommended that the vacation be postponed till the second or third week of January so that the ongoing vaccination campaign in educational institutions could be completed.

There was no statement from the apex COVID-19 body about the decision nor did the education ministry make an announcement in this regard, leaving students in the lurch.

The Sindh government has already announced winter vacations in all educational institutions from Dec 20 to Jan 01. 

More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Skardu International Airport

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Skardu International Airport
PPP’s performance in Sindh so far

PPP’s performance in Sindh so far
Amnesty for TTP: Are individuals more powerful than the state?

Amnesty for TTP: Are individuals more powerful than the state?
APS tragedy: State has no authority to pardon killers of innocent, says Asif Zardari

APS tragedy: State has no authority to pardon killers of innocent, says Asif Zardari
Karachiites take to the streets as gas crisis intensifies

Karachiites take to the streets as gas crisis intensifies
Sher Shah: A true lion who preferred death to save others in APS tragedy

Sher Shah: A true lion who preferred death to save others in APS tragedy
Cannabis is a cure for many diseases and strengthens nerves: SC judge

Cannabis is a cure for many diseases and strengthens nerves: SC judge
2023 elections to be most expensive in Pakistan's history with use of EVMs: report

2023 elections to be most expensive in Pakistan's history with use of EVMs: report
PPP leader and former Punjab governor meets Nawaz Sharif in London

PPP leader and former Punjab governor meets Nawaz Sharif in London
Junaid Safdar wedding: Take a look at these new glamorous photos of Sharif family

Junaid Safdar wedding: Take a look at these new glamorous photos of Sharif family
Shahbaz Gill criticises Captain Safdar's outfit at son's wedding

Shahbaz Gill criticises Captain Safdar's outfit at son's wedding

Unfortunate to use students for politicking: Shahbaz Gill

Unfortunate to use students for politicking: Shahbaz Gill

Latest

view all