Thursday Dec 16 2021
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma exudes ‘couple goals’ in rare pic from 4th anniversary celebration

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

One of the most-beloved pair of Bollywood, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to impress their millions of fans with their adorable relationship goals.

From sharing goofy selfies together to writing down heartfelt notes for each other, the star couple has always managed to leave the internet in awe of their partnership.

Recently, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Dec. 11. Recently a never-before-seen picture from their private celebrations has gone viral on the internet.

Anushka and Virat’s close friend Saurabh Malhotra on his Instagram story shared the unseen photo and it featured the couple celebrating their 4th anniversary with close friends.

In the adorable photo, the PK actress is seen clad in a white ruffled dress with her hair left open, while the Insian cricket team captain could be seen standing right behind her in black. The two can be seen all smiling with family and friends as they pose for the camera.

Take a look.

Anushka and Virat tied the knot in 2017 at a private ceremony in Tuscany Italy. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

