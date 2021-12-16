I spoke nothing but the truth, says ex-judge Wajihuddin Ahmed

Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed, Photo: File

I have spoken nothing but the truth, says Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed.

'If anyone's rights have been violated, then they should file a defamation suit themselves.'

Tareen made 'billion dollars' in sugar mill cases.

KARACHI: Former PTI leader Justice (retd) Wajihuddin Ahmed on Thursday responded to Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary’s comments regarding the criminal defamation case to be filed against him by the government and said that "I have spoken nothing but the truth."

Wajihuddin had recently claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan's monthly household expenses were borne by now-estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen before the premiere had taken office.



Speaking during an event in Karachi, Justice (R) Wajihuddin said that if anyone's rights have been violated, "then they should file a defamation suit themselves."



Referring to Fawad's comments about Jahangir Tareen earlier today, Justice (R) Wajihuddin said that there is nothing wrong with Jahangir Tareen's relations with Imran Khan.



"Jahangir Tareen has denied my statement. What else was expected of him?" he asked. "Why would he accept money that had been spent illegally? Tareen made a billion dollars in sugar mill cases."

Government announces to file defamation suit against Justice Wajihuddin

Earlier today, Fawad — on behalf of the federal government — has announced that a defamation suit will be filed against Wajihuddin Ahmed for his recent claim that the premier's monthly household expenses were borne by now-estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Referring to the former PTI member as the "new comedian", Chaudhry said Justice Wajihuddin made allegations that Jahangir Tareen was paying Rs500,000 for the Bani Gala house.

"Our court system has failed to protect people's dignity and there are a number of criminal defamation cases still pending in the courts," Chaudhry stated, adding that we see that maligning people's reputations is no longer a big deal, and the cases related to defamation have never been taken seriously.

The minister urged the court to enforce Article 9 of the Constitution, adding that the matter has been discussed with the action committee and the new draft related to the matter has been sent.

A case will also be filed against media channels that had telecast the "baseless allegations" of Justice Wajihuddin without any evidence or confirmation, he stated, adding that "freedom of expression is accompanied by the right to responsibility."

"Some media channels made a campaign out of it [Justice Wajihuddin's allegations]. You cannot telecast allegations anywhere in the world, especially when they are about state institutions," he added.

To fight fake news, we want to make regulations with the help of media, he said, advising the court that defamation cases should be dealt with as a high priority.