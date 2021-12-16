Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, talked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a recent interview in Italy.



“The most important thing—and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that—is they are happy. And she makes him happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now,” she said while answering a question regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are settled in California after stepping down from their royal duties.



Sarah Ferguson is in Italy to present her book dedicated to one of her ancestors.



On her relationship with Prince Andrew she said: "We respect each other, it's a different love from the past".



"I was the luckiest girl in the world", said the Duchess of York in her interview, speaking of her brief but intense marriage experience with Prince Andrew.



Andrew has been accused of raping Virginia Giuffre more than two decades ago at the London home of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, and abusing her at two homes belonging to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre, 38, sued Andrew for unspecified damages in August.



Andrew, 61, has denied Giuffre's claims, and accused her of trying to profit from accusations against Epstein, who Giuffre says also abused her, and people who knew him. The prince has not been charged with crimes.

