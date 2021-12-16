 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, talked about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a recent interview in Italy. 

“The most important thing—and I know Diana, if she were here, would say that—is they are happy. And she makes him happy. And I love to see that little boy that cried at the funeral to have happiness now,” she said while answering a question regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who are settled in California after stepping down from their royal duties.

Sarah Ferguson is in Italy to present her book dedicated to one of her ancestors. 

On her relationship with Prince Andrew she said: "We respect each other, it's a different love from the past".

"I was the luckiest girl in the world", said the Duchess of York in her interview, speaking of her brief but intense marriage experience with Prince Andrew. 

Andrew has been accused of raping Virginia Giuffre more than two decades ago at the London home of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, and abusing her at two homes belonging to financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre, 38, sued Andrew for unspecified damages in August.

Andrew, 61, has denied Giuffre's claims, and accused her of trying to profit from accusations against Epstein, who Giuffre says also abused her, and people who knew him. The prince has not been charged with crimes.

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday
Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'

Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'
Megan Thee Stallion blasts media over of Tory Lanez shooting trial coverage

Megan Thee Stallion blasts media over of Tory Lanez shooting trial coverage

Queen cancels pre-Christmas lunch in light of surging Omicron

Queen cancels pre-Christmas lunch in light of surging Omicron
Tristan Thompson says Maralee Nichols 'understood' the 'limitations' of their relationship

Tristan Thompson says Maralee Nichols 'understood' the 'limitations' of their relationship
Zendaya cheers up her 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland with a heart-felt note: ‘So proud’

Zendaya cheers up her 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland with a heart-felt note: ‘So proud’

Prince Harry sheds light about Queen Elizabeth's adorable bond with Prince Philip

Prince Harry sheds light about Queen Elizabeth's adorable bond with Prince Philip

Prince William makes this signature drink for Kate Middleton to mark day end

Prince William makes this signature drink for Kate Middleton to mark day end
Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck opening up about Jennifer Garner divorce

Jennifer Lopez reacts to Ben Affleck opening up about Jennifer Garner divorce

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie dies in Dominican plane crash

Puerto Rican music producer Flow La Movie dies in Dominican plane crash
Queen's 'mental discipline' helps her work at 95: 'She puts things in a box'

Queen's 'mental discipline' helps her work at 95: 'She puts things in a box'
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ reaction on her joining 'The Matrix' cast

Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas’ reaction on her joining 'The Matrix' cast

Latest

view all