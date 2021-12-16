 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner  

Ben Affleck turned all heads around as he was spotted holding hands with Jennifer Lopez, just a day after he created a huge buzz with his recent candid confessions regarding his divorce with Jennifer Garner and alcohol addiction.

Affleck appeared to be having his time of life with JLo as the couple arrived at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on December 15, in California.

Dressed up in a long coat over a blue shirt, the 49-year-old actor donned a bright smile at the onlookers as he greeted them.

The Hustlers actor, on the other hand, looked so cosy in a grey sweater and blue jeans, paired with boots.

Ben Affleck’s all smiles with Jennifer Lopez after publicly dissing Jennifer Garner

The Justice League actor, during his chat with Howard Stern, revealed that he felt ‘trapped’ during his previous marriage and that was the reason he was drinking a lot.

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’

“And what I did was (I) drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution,” the Good Will Hunting star admitted.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian wants to ‘move forward’ with her divorce from Kanye West

Kim Kardashian wants to ‘move forward’ with her divorce from Kanye West

Lawyers of Maxwell who was pictured at Queen's Balmoral residence open defense

Lawyers of Maxwell who was pictured at Queen's Balmoral residence open defense
Selena Gomez debuts large new mystery tattoo on her back

Selena Gomez debuts large new mystery tattoo on her back
Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Jason Momoa exhibits toned abs while surfing in Hawaii

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday

Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet note on her sons’ birthday
Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'

Ben Affleck doubles down on divorce comment after JLo reportedly 'livid'
Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her 'incredibly selfish' actions

Katie price issues new apology after being spared jail over her 'incredibly selfish' actions
Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

Sarah Ferguson talks about Diana, Meghan Markle and Harry

Megan Thee Stallion blasts media over of Tory Lanez shooting trial coverage

Megan Thee Stallion blasts media over of Tory Lanez shooting trial coverage

Queen cancels pre-Christmas lunch in light of surging Omicron

Queen cancels pre-Christmas lunch in light of surging Omicron
Tristan Thompson says Maralee Nichols 'understood' the 'limitations' of their relationship

Tristan Thompson says Maralee Nichols 'understood' the 'limitations' of their relationship
Zendaya cheers up her 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland with a heart-felt note: ‘So proud’

Zendaya cheers up her 'Spider-Man' Tom Holland with a heart-felt note: ‘So proud’

Latest

view all