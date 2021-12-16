 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Shahrah-e-Faisal harassment case: Accused slapped with fine, 2-month jail

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

— Screengrab via Geo News.
  • Female victim gets justice by sending her harasser behind bars.
  • The video went viral on social media when the victim uploaded the video documenting her traumatic experience.
  • Upon not paying the fine, the accused will face additional one-week imprisonment.

KARACHI: The man accused of harassing a female at Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal has been sentenced to two months in jail, along with a fine of Rs20,000, Geo News reported Thursday.

The case was heard at Judicial Magistrate East Niaz Hussain Kalhoro's court. Per the report, the accused — identified as Hamza Mughal — will be sentenced to an additional week-long jail term if he fails to pay the fine.

Mughal was caught by police for harassing a woman while she was travelling in a rickshaw at Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal — one of the busiest roads in the metropolis. 

The accused was accompanied by three other men when the incident occurred on July 17, 2021. The matter came to the fore as the victim filmed the entire episode and later posted it on social media. 

Describing her ordeal, the woman wrote on Facebook that the accused grabbed her hand, shouted at her, and started hurling abusive words when he realised she was filming him.

As the video went viral on social media and drew widespread condemnation from the public, police launched an investigation into the matter and subsequently arrested Mughal from his house. 

Meanwhile, a case was registered against six others who were also allegedly involved in the incident. However, they had managed to flee the site of the incident. 

