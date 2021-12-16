Looking back at Billie Eilish’s dramatic style evolution in 2021

Billie Eilish kept winning over hearts with her iconic music throughout 2021 but the 19-year-old singer's jaw-dropping fashion moments that left everyone star-struck.

When people heard Eilish is gearing up to host the 2021 Met Gala, everyone started imagining her in cool oversized outfits stacked with multiple layers of clothes.

However, the five-time Grammy winner had something else planned out.

Her signature style is considered as something completely opposite to elegant and sexy. Something that boasts bold patterns, loose silhouettes and everything edgy.

Eilish has always adorned the outfits in which she can skip on getting criticised about her body.

"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know?" expressed the Bad Guy hit-maker in her 2019 Calvin Klein ad.

Being ‘Mysterious’ is what Eilish has longed for. During her interview with Vogue Australia in August of 2019, the Lovely singer said, “I want layers and layers and layers. I want to be mysterious. You don't know what's underneath, you don't know what's on top."

‘Doing whatever she wants’, Eilish wowed with her striking new look ahead of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever.

“Let's turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you," she told British Vogue in June 2021.

To celebrate her charm before and after she swapped her baggy outfits with a body-fitting bustier, we’ve brought Eilish’s best fashion moments of 2021 together.

2021 Grammys:

The Ocean Eyes singer graced the 2021 Grammy Awards in a black-and-pink printed Gucci outfit which she complemented with a matching bucket hat.

Blonder Hairs:

The singer ditched her neon and jet black hairs for a creamy white blonde colour as she revealed her new look ahead of her latest album launch in March.

Vogue Photoshoot:

Eilish dropped jaws with her Marilyn-styled photoshoot in May as she wore a pink corset and channelled an alluring look.

“I hated the way I looked before – I don’t love it now, but I feel a little more confident in myself and I’ve gotten a lot more proud of who I am and more open to things. I think (that shoot) opened my mind up for having an open mind in the future,” she told The Guardian about her bombshell photoshoot.

The 2021 MTV VMAs:

Eilish went all black for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards in September which were held in New York.

Channelling the perfect fall vibes, the Therefore I am singer wore a long-sleeve black knit cowl-neck sweater and midi-length skirt, paired with matching shoes.

Stunning Ball Gown at 2021 Met Gala:

Leaving everyone stunned, Eilish arrived at the prestigious awards in September, dolled up in a tulle ball gown by Oscar De La Renta.

The nude-coloured corset dress featured a 15-foot train that swept away haters’ mean comments.

Breath-taking Red Gown at 2021 Met Gala:

Rocking her second look for the night, the singer donned a gorgeous silky red gown that was an honour to the legendary Edith Head.

The dress featured a floor-length cape and a thigh-high slit, unveiling that tattoo for the first time.