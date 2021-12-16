 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Alec Baldwin ‘grateful’ for support by strangers following ‘Rust’ shooting

By
HAHiba Anjum

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Alec Baldwin ‘grateful’ for support by strangers following ‘Rust’ shooting
Alec Baldwin ‘grateful’ for support by strangers following ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin is ‘utterly grateful’ for the brief moments of kindness strangers have been showing him after the fatal Rust shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

A look into his emotions has been brought to light by his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

She turned to Instagram to showcase the impact of a stranger’s kindness and left fans emotional.

The actor’s wife showed off the impact of all the kindness in a candid Instagram post that tugged at heartstrings all across the globe.

The post contained a candid snap of Alec and a passing fan who can be seen having a heartstring-tugging moment.

There was also a captioned that highlighted Hilaria’s own thoughts towards the support being shown towards her husband and it read, “Grateful for people who stop my husband to say they are thinking about him, praying for him, ‘keep on, Alec’, ‘hang in there’, ‘we are here for you’…”

She also added, “All of these messages are life changing for him. And also for our whole family. A quick act of kindness means the world to us.”

Alec Baldwin ‘grateful’ for support by strangers following ‘Rust’ shooting

“Grateful to this superhuman who said he was praying for him today, as he was driving by. Didn’t get your name in our split moment encounter, but you are a special soul with a huge heart.”

Alec Baldwin ‘grateful’ for support by strangers following ‘Rust’ shooting

Even Alec shared a small note for the man in black and posted it to his wife’s comment section with the words, “I am truly grateful, whoever you are”.

More From Entertainment:

'Kate Middleton at age 40': Duchess of Cambridge graces royal magazine cover

'Kate Middleton at age 40': Duchess of Cambridge graces royal magazine cover
Kim Kardashian mocked for 'missing the point' of advice from Kourtney's son

Kim Kardashian mocked for 'missing the point' of advice from Kourtney's son
Celebrities star in new video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'

Celebrities star in new video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'
Matthew McConaughey confesses childhood crush to Reese Witherspoon

Matthew McConaughey confesses childhood crush to Reese Witherspoon

North West ignores mom Kim Kardashian’s scolding, returns to TikTok

North West ignores mom Kim Kardashian’s scolding, returns to TikTok
Usain Bolt hints at losing friendship with Prince Harry due to Meghan Markle

Usain Bolt hints at losing friendship with Prince Harry due to Meghan Markle

Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock appear in a funny video as 'The Lost City' trailer releases

Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock appear in a funny video as 'The Lost City' trailer releases

Fans express sadness at Queen's sacrifice for her loved ones

Fans express sadness at Queen's sacrifice for her loved ones
Hilaria Baldwin shares ‘perfectly imperfect’ family holiday card

Hilaria Baldwin shares ‘perfectly imperfect’ family holiday card
Looking back at Billie Eilish’s dramatic style evolution in 2021

Looking back at Billie Eilish’s dramatic style evolution in 2021

Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process': 'We tried'

Ben Affleck talks about 'difficult' Jennifer Garner 'divorce process': 'We tried'
Kanye West says he's 'going to be homeless in a year'

Kanye West says he's 'going to be homeless in a year'

Latest

view all