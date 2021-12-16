 
Kim Kardashian mocked for 'missing the point' of advice from Kourtney's son

Kim Kardashian is being mocked by some social media users for “missing the point” of her nephew’s advice about the importance of privacy after she posted their text messages online.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason Disick recently texted Kim offering some words of wisdom after her daughter, North West, went live on TikTok without her permission.

Mason, in his messages, told his aunt that her 8-year-old daughter shouldn’t go live unless someone is with her “because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct”.

“I did the exact same thing as she did, I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things I said. Just in case for safety,” he added, referring to the time he went live on Instagram without Kourtney’s permission in March 2020.

“Not Mason giving Kim a pep talk about proper privacy protocol…and Kim turning around and sharing the damn [conversation],” one person wrote.

“Talk about defeating Mason’s entire point,” another user said.

A third person joked: “Now Mason has to put in overtime and teach them both.”

Others disagreed, arguing that the messages shared by Kardashian didn’t contain private information.

“Nothing unsafe was shared and it’s cute to see an older cousin looking out for his younger ones. It’s a proud Aunty moment,” one user said.

Another agreed: “This was to show Masons maturity. Most of all, I’m in awe of how well he writes in texts.”

North got into trouble with her mother Kim Kardashian as she had given TikTok followers a secret tour of their home in California earlier this week.

