Thursday Dec 16 2021
Kanye West won’t be ‘giving up' Kim Kardashian without a fight: Insider

Insiders close to Kanye West have finally revealed his future intentions for Kim Kardashian and their children.

This revelation comes shortly after an insider revealed that West is "not giving up without a fight," since "Kim is the mother of his children and he's not going to just let that go."

According to OK! Magazine sources "No matter if they're husband and wife, they'll always support each other." Plus, "Her recent filing, or any filing for that matter, doesn't mean he's going to stop fighting to win her back."

But according to sources "Despite the recent filing by Kim, Kanye hasn't lost hope to be with Kim again.”

Before concluding the source also revealed, “As he goes out more and he's holding events and concerts, he's always inviting Kim and will continue to do so."

