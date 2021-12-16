 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Megan Thee Stallion signs a deal with Netflix

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 16, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion signs a deal with Netflix

Megan Thee Stallion, the winner of Best New Artist at this year's Grammy Awards, on Thursday signed a deal with Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) for an exclusive first look deal to produce a new series and other projects for the streaming giant.

Separately, Media company Warner Music Group (WMG.O) said on Thursday it had acquired 300 Entertainment, the music label behind artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Fetty Wap and Mary J. Blige.

The company did not disclose the terms of the transaction. A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the deal was worth about $400 million.

300 Entertainment was founded by veteran music industry executives including Lyor Cohen, who is currently the global head of music at Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google and YouTube and was formerly with Warner Music.

The deal would help Warner Music expand the global footprint of 300 Entertainment's roster of artists.

The label will continue to function independently and be led by its co-founder, Kevin Liles, Warner Music said.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles talks about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's first meeting at Captain’s garden

Prince Charles talks about Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's first meeting at Captain’s garden
Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has no fear of critics trolling her

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has no fear of critics trolling her
Kanye West using fling with Vinetria as distraction amid war to win Kim Kardashian

Kanye West using fling with Vinetria as distraction amid war to win Kim Kardashian
Kanye West won’t be ‘giving up' Kim Kardashian without a fight: Insider

Kanye West won’t be ‘giving up' Kim Kardashian without a fight: Insider
Travis Scott ‘laid low’ for Kylie Jenner’s baby show due to backlash

Travis Scott ‘laid low’ for Kylie Jenner’s baby show due to backlash
'Kate Middleton at age 40': Duchess of Cambridge graces royal magazine cover

'Kate Middleton at age 40': Duchess of Cambridge graces royal magazine cover
Kim Kardashian mocked for 'missing the point' of advice from Kourtney's son

Kim Kardashian mocked for 'missing the point' of advice from Kourtney's son
Celebrities star in new video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'

Celebrities star in new video for George Harrison's 'My Sweet Lord'
Matthew McConaughey confesses childhood crush to Reese Witherspoon

Matthew McConaughey confesses childhood crush to Reese Witherspoon

Alec Baldwin ‘grateful’ for support by strangers following ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin ‘grateful’ for support by strangers following ‘Rust’ shooting
North West ignores mom Kim Kardashian’s scolding, returns to TikTok

North West ignores mom Kim Kardashian’s scolding, returns to TikTok
Usain Bolt hints at losing friendship with Prince Harry due to Meghan Markle

Usain Bolt hints at losing friendship with Prince Harry due to Meghan Markle

Latest

view all