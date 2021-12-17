Katas Raj temple visit: Hindu pilgrims to arrive in Pakistan starting today

 
pakistan
Friday Dec 17 2021
Friday Dec 17, 2021

The central ceremony will be held on December 19. Photo: Geo.tv/ file 

  • At least 100 Hindu visitors will come to Pakistan to perform their religious rites at Katas Raj. 
  • Main event will be held on December 19. 
  • Government officials and local Hindu leaders will receive visiting Hindu yatrees at Wagah border. 

LAHORE: Over 100 Hindu yatrees will arrive in Pakistan today through the Wagah border crossing to perform their religious rituals at Katas Raj temples.

Some government officials and local Hindu leaders will welcome the visitors at the Wagah border, according to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said that all arrangements, including security and accommodation had been completed on the directives of the federal government and ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad.

The board's security staff will remain with the yatrees.

The central ceremony will be held at Katas Raj temples on December 19, in which different political and religious leaders will participate.

There are several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways at Qila Katas, commonly known as Katas Raj temples. Katas is a pond that Hindus considered sacred. The temples have been built around the pond.

The Hindu holy site is located near the town of Choa Saidanshah in the Potohar region, and are near the M2 Motorway.

